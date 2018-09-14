Apple to use LG Display as second OLED maker for iPhone XS, XS Max

James Martin/CNET

Apple reportedly chose LG Display as its second supplier for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens used in the upcoming iPhone XS and XS Max.

Apple gave the South Korean company the thumbs-up after its OLED panels passed the iPhone maker's quality tests, according to Reuters, which cited an article in the South Korea-based Electronic Times that used an unidentified source.

The choice would make Apple less reliant on Samsung, the sole source of displays for the iPhone X (which Apple is no longer selling) and its main rival in the smartphone market.

Neither Apple nor LG Display immediately responded to requests for comment.

In June, it was reported that LG could supply 2 million to 4 million OLED displays to Apple. This followed a previous report that LG was struggling to manufacture the screens and Apple was reconsidering the partnership.

The iPhone XR, the "budget" model unveiled by Apple on Wednesday, uses an LCD screen instead of OLED.