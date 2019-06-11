Apple is reportedly prepared if the US-China trade war forces it to move production outside China.
Its Taiwanese manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry (better known as Foxconn) can make enough iPhones to meet the needs of Apple's US market outside China if needed, according to Bloomberg.
Most iPhones are currently produced in China, but Foxconn semiconductor division chief Young Liu apparently told investors Tuesday that 25% of its production capacity is outside the mainland -- enough to satisfy the US market.
The Cupertino, California, company hasn't told the manufacturer to move production, but it's prepared to do so if President Donald Trump's trade war with China escalates, Liu said.
Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed confidence that the company's products will escape fallout from the trade war.
Neither Apple nor Foxconn immediately responded to requests for comment.
First published at 3:10 a.m. PT.
Updated at 3:35 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
Discuss: Apple can reportedly make enough iPhones outside China
