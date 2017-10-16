Apple answers Sen. Al Franken’s privacy concerns over Face ID

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Apple is working to satisfy lawmakers' privacy and security concerns over its Face ID facial recognition technology.

On Monday, Senator Al Franken, a Democrat from Minnesota, said he appreciates Apple's efforts to answer his questions about how the company is addressing consumer privacy and security concerns.

Franken, who is the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and Law, sent Apple a letter September 13, shortly after the company debuted its new iPhone X with Face ID, a feature which allows users to unlock the device using facial recognition technology. In his letter, Franken raised concerns about whether the tech giant could protect people's privacy with millions of faces being scanned.

The phone scans your face and uses it as a password, relying on 30,000 unique dots it recognizes. Apple Marketing Chief Phil Schiller has said the company used more than 1 billion pictures to train its facial recognition algorithm.

Apple published a white paper in September answering many of the questions, such as how much of your face's image the company actually stores, how long it saves the image and what apps can use Face ID. In its response to Franken, Apple reiterated points it made in the white paper, explicitly pointing out that the phone does not store or send biometric information.

Franken said this was a good first start.

"I appreciate Apple's willingness to engage with my office on these issues," he said in a statement. "And I'm glad to see the steps that the company has taken to address consumer privacy and security concerns."

Franken said he plans to follow up with Apple to find out more about how it plans to protect consumers' data.

This is not the first time that Franken has questioned Apple's biometrics. In 2013, he wrote a similar letter to Cook after Apple announced Touch ID, a fingerprint scanner, for its iPhones.

Apple has fought for user privacy in the past. Last year the company opposed a judge's order asking it to assist the FBI in breaking into the iPhone of one of the terrorists involved in the San Bernardino, California shootings. Apple's CEO Tim Cook called the request "an overreach by the U.S. government." In an open letter, he said complying with the request would result in Apple building a "a backdoor to the iPhone" that could be used by hackers.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.