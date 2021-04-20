Apple AirTags are finally here to help find your iPhone, keys and more

Apple

Apple Event

At its Spring Loaded virtual product launch event on Tuesday, Apple finally introduced AirTags, the tracker tags that will compete with Tile's, and now Samsung's SmartTag bluetooth trackers technology. Rumors about AirTags have been circulating for over a year while remaining elusive at Apple's events.

AirTags are small beacon-style devices that pair with your iPhone, like the AirPods, and you could track items using the Find My app.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information shortly.