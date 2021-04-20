Watch Apple's event today Musk on deadly Tesla crash Venmo OKs cryptocurrencies COVID travel warning Google Doodle for Luther Vandross Child tax credit's monthly check

Apple AirTags are finally here to help find your iPhone, keys and more

Apple debuted the AirTags tracking devices at its April event.

AirTags are finally here.

 Apple
At its Spring Loaded virtual product launch event on Tuesday, Apple finally introduced AirTags, the tracker tags that will compete with Tile's, and now Samsung's SmartTag bluetooth trackers technology. Rumors about AirTags have been circulating for over a year while remaining elusive at Apple's events.

AirTags are small beacon-style devices that pair with your iPhone, like the AirPods, and you could track items using the Find My app

