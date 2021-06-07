Apple adds digital legacy service so users can prepare for the inevitable

Apple

Apple Event

Apple is adding a digital legacy service for user accounts, allowing you to assign an administrator who can access your data in the event you die.

The administrator will sign in through a "legacy contact Apple ID" and will need an access key to see password-protected data on Apple devices. The administrator can also view data stored in iCloud, Apple's cloud service. The data can be be downloaded.

The administrator won't have access to your payment information, such as stored credit cards, or logins stored on your Keychain.

screenshot by CNET

The digital legacy service was introduced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicked off on Monday. The Cupertino, California, tech giant also unveiled upgrades its iOS software for iPhones and iPadOS software.