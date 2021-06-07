WWDC 2021 Jeff Bezos will go to space Loki on Disney Plus Paul vs. Mayweather results Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome baby girl Stimulus check update

Apple adds digital legacy service so users can prepare for the inevitable

You don't have to worry about your stored photos in the event you... you know.

Apple is adding a digital legacy service for user accounts, allowing you to assign an administrator who can access your data in the event you die.

The administrator will sign in through a "legacy contact Apple ID" and will need an access key to see password-protected data on Apple devices. The administrator can also view data stored in iCloud, Apple's cloud service. The data can be be downloaded.

The administrator won't have access to your payment information, such as stored credit cards, or logins stored on your Keychain.

The digital legacy service was introduced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicked off on Monday. The Cupertino, California, tech giant also unveiled upgrades its iOS software for iPhones and iPadOS software.

