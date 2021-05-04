Another foldable iPhone rumor: Apple expects to ship 20M folding phones in 2023

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple is expected to ship between 15 and 20 million foldable iPhones when they go on sale in 2023, 9to5Mac reported Monday, citing a note by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The phone will have an 8-inch foldable display, the analyst also predicted.

"We predict that foldable devices will blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets and laptops in the future," the analyst note said. "With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable device trend."

Read more: Foldable iPhone in 2023? Here's everything we've heard

It follows reports in January that Apple had already produced a prototype foldable iPhone. Apple will work alongside Samsung to supply the foldable OLED screen, according to the report Monday.

A recent survey showed half of US consumers are still interested in buying foldable phones, with 47% of iPhone owners showing interest, according to a YouGov survey published last week.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.