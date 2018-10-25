Anker unveils Nebula Capsule II pocket cinema, $30 USB-PD charger and new premium WiFi speaker

Anker is known for its mobile charging products but in recent years has branched out into other consumer electronics categories. Heading into the holiday season, it announced a handful of new products at a media event in New York. They include the Nebula Capsule II pico projector, the Powerport Atom PD charger (Anker's smallest 27W charger yet) and the Soundcore Model Zero+.
Here's a quick looks at the new products. I'll have a full rundown of the Nebula Capsule II once I get my hands on a review sample.
Nebula Capsule II powered by Android TV
- Same compact soda-can inspired design as its predecessor, but adds a host of new capabilities, including Android TV, Google Assistant, HD picture quality, improved audio and more.
- Resolution: 1280x720 (720p)
- 5.9 inches high
- Operating System: Android TV 9.0; supports over 3600 applications, such as Google Play, YouTube and Hulu Plus.
- Audio: 8W speakers with dual passive radiators
- 3-hours of video playtime or 30 hours of Bluetooth speaker on a single charge
- Can charge to full power in 2.5 hours via USB-C
- Improved Connectivity: Supports USB Type C, HDMI, USB, AUX-Out, WiFi, Bluetooth, and Chromecast
- 1-second auto-focus
- Supports Google Assistant
- Kickstarter Launch Date: October 26th, 2018 7AM PT
- Price: $349 (Super Early Bird), $369 (Early Bird), $399 (Kickstarter Exclusive)
Anker Powerport Atom PD 1
The first charger on the market to use Gallium Nitride (GaN) components, which makes the device slimmer, lighter, and more efficient than conventional wall chargers.
- Total Output Wattage: 27
- Input:100-240V~1.2A50-60Hz
- Power Delivery Output: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/15V⎓1.5A/20V⎓1.1A
- Size: 1.61 in x 1.37 in x 1.49 in (smaller than stock smartphone chargers)
- Weight: 2.2 ounces
- Price: $30
- Shipping later this year
Soundcore Model Zero+
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Google Chromecast built-in
- Dolby Audio
- Built-in Google Assistant
- 5 hours of battery life (over WiFi), but comes with own wall charger accessory.
- 10 hours of battery life over Bluetooth
- Price: $250
- Shipping in late November
