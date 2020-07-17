Best projector for 2020

As everyone continues to hunker down inside a projector is a great way to bright up those dull evenings. The latest projectors offer high brightness and excellent color, and you don't need to spend over a grand to get a good one.

Whether you're looking to go whole hog with 4K and HDR compatibility, want something that will make HD sources look great, or need something you can take outside in the backyard these are the best projectors for the money.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET The BenQ HT2050A is the best projector you can get for the money. It offers a bright picture with great contrast and lifelike colors. It's also one of the only comparable models with vertical lens shift, which makes setup a little easier. Read our BenQ CineHome HT2050A review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Optoma UHD60 is one of the first 4K projectors that's actually affordable, and it offers excellent contrast and superb picture quality. It offers HDR compatibility, as long as you're not expecting it to perform better than a non-HDR model. Read our Optoma UHD60 review.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET If you are susceptible to the "rainbow effect" on moving edges on a DLP projector, then an LCD-based projector is for you. The Epson Home Cinema 2150 is one of the most flexible projectors we've seen with a bright, colorful image and enhanced setup capabilities like a wider zoom and lens shift. Read our Epson Home Cinema 2150 review.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET The Optoma HD28HDR is one off the cheapest HDR-compatible projectors and offers a bright image perfect for gaming or the latest movies. Unlike its Optoma stablemate above, it's only 1080p and it isn't the best for non-HDR content. Read our Optoma HD28HDR review.