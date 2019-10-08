CNET también está disponible en español.

Andy Rubin posts photos of shapely new Essential phone

New handset sports new form factor and iridescent colors

egyzempu0aaxyis

Essential Products' new handset has a new shape and sparkling colors.

 Essential Prodcuts

Essential Products CEO Andy Rubin gave us a peek at the next handset from his phone maker on Tuesday, and it's a bit provocative. It sports a shape we don't typically associate with smartphones and some pretty wild colors.

The handset, as shown in an image Rubin tweeted out Tuesday, is long and slender and will apparently come in bright colors he calls "GEM Colorshift materials." He said the handset will also feature a new user interface to accommodate the "radically different form factor."

And some new iridescent colors to go along with them:

