Essential Phone 2 reportedly canceled, Android founder may sell the company

The Essential Phone was a promising flop -- promising enough that I was excited for the sequel. I had faith that Android co-founder Andy Rubin could steer his phone company in the right direction the next time around. But Bloomberg is now reporting that plans for the Essential Phone 2 have been scrapped, and the entire company may be up for sale.
According to Bloomberg, Essential has spent over $100 million developing its first set of products, of which only the original phone, in several colors, and its 360-degree modular camera attachment have shipped so far.
Bloomberg suggests that Essential may try to sell the company as a whole -- including patents, products and its engineering talent -- rather than selling off those parts piecemeal.
Essential didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
