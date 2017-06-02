Google

Android Pay is now available in Taiwan, Google announced Thursday. The contactless payment system was introduced in September 2015 in the US and since then has expanded to a handful of other countries.

Android Pay lets you make purchases by tapping your phone on a credit card terminal. It came out a year after Apple Pay, which lets you do the same thing with an iPhone.

Google made the announcement in a blog post on its website. With the addition of Taiwan, Android Pay in now available in 13 countries, with the UK and Canada joining in recent weeks: