Google brings Android Pay to Taiwan. Now you can pay for all that coffin bread with your phone.

Android Pay lands in Taiwan.

Android Pay is now available in Taiwan, Google announced Thursday. The contactless payment system was introduced in September 2015 in the US and since then has expanded to a handful of other countries. 

Android Pay lets you make purchases by tapping your phone on a credit card terminal. It came out a year after Apple Pay, which lets you do the same thing with an iPhone.

Google made the announcement in a blog post on its website. With the addition of Taiwan, Android Pay in now available in 13 countries, with the UK and Canada joining in recent weeks:

  • US
  • UK
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Singapore
  • Hong Kong
  • Poland
  • New Zealand
  • Ireland
  • Japan
  • Belgium
  • Russia
  • Taiwan
Product Info

