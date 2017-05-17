Android Go: A basic OS for basic phones

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Android Go is about as far from the high-end Google Pixel phone as you can get, but if Google gets its way, Go could be one of the most important things to happen to billions of phone owners all over the world.

Android Go isn't a phone, it's a platform. A philosophy. It's a light version of Android O (and beyond) that will work smoothly on extremely inexpensive, ultra entry-level phones. Specifically, those that have 512MB to 1GB of memory (RAM).

These phones would probably look a lot like the freshly announced Moto C, which has a low-resolution 5-inch screen, a 5-megapixel fixed-focus camera, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera with flash, and 8GB of storage. In other words, outfitted with essentials and little else.

The one cutting-edge thing it does have: Android 7.0 Nougat. Motorola's Moto C clearly makes a case for the cheap, modern handset.

If you roll around town with premium hardware, it's easy to turn up your nose at phones like this and Android Go. But it's an important link in Google's mission to bring computing to people in developing communities, many of whom start with a phone.

"There are now more Android users in India than there are in the US," said Sameer Samat, the VP of product management for Android and Google Play. "Every minute, seven Brazilians come online for the first time."

While there are more inexpensive phones available than before, the problem is that these lower-end devices sometimes struggle to deliver resource-heavy apps and services.

Android Go, which isn't to be confused with Google's Android One initiative, tunes the software for lower-performing processors, smaller banks of memory, and a need to dial down mobile data consumption, reworking a set of apps to be lighter and leaner. The Google Play Store will even highlight apps and games that work better on these phones.

A data management tool in the quick settings will show device owners how much data they have left, and offer an option to top up with the carrier from there.

The mobile Chrome browser will ship with Google's existing data-saver feature turned on by default. And apps like YouTube Go (which is in beta in India) will preview videos before pulling people into an expensive, data-heavy video.

You'll also be able to choose a lower or higher streaming quality, and can see how much data each option will cost you against your allotment. Offline videos and peer-to-peer sharing will also help the effort to make Android device ownership affordable and easy for cost- and data-conscious buyers.

The first Android Go devices will run on Android O and will arrive in 2018.

This is a developing story. Watch the Google I/O live stream and check out the latest Google I/O news.