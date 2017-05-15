Ultracheap Moto C and CPlus will land this 'spring'

Motorola

The most important thing to know about the Moto C and C Plus, it seems, is that the phones are cheap. Like, really cheap.

Motorola's Moto C starts at 89 euros (which converts to $98, £76 and AU$132), and the more advanced C Plus begins at 119 euros (that coverts to $131, £101 and AU$176).

With prices this low, you're looking at hardware and software basics.

Moto C specs

5-inch display with 854x480-pixel resolution

Android 7.0 Nougat

5-megapixel camera with fixed focus and LED flash

2-megapixel front-facing camera with flash

1.3GHz quad-core processor (32-bit)

2,350mAh removable(!) battery

3G or 4G options

8GB storage

MicroSD card up to 32GB

1GB RAM

Dual-SIM (microSIM) for select countries

Colors: Metallic cherry, pearl white, fine gold, starry black

The Moto C and C Plus will both arrive in "spring" to European, Latin American and Asia Pacific countries, according to Motorola.