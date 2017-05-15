Ultracheap Moto C and CPlus will land this 'spring'

The most important thing to know about the Moto C and C Plus, it seems, is that the phones are cheap. Like, really cheap.
Motorola's Moto C starts at 89 euros (which converts to $98, £76 and AU$132), and the more advanced C Plus begins at 119 euros (that coverts to $131, £101 and AU$176).
With prices this low, you're looking at hardware and software basics.
Moto C specs
- 5-inch display with 854x480-pixel resolution
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 5-megapixel camera with fixed focus and LED flash
- 2-megapixel front-facing camera with flash
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor (32-bit)
- 2,350mAh removable(!) battery
- 3G or 4G options
- 8GB storage
- MicroSD card up to 32GB
- 1GB RAM
- Dual-SIM (microSIM) for select countries
- Colors: Metallic cherry, pearl white, fine gold, starry black
The Moto C and C Plus will both arrive in "spring" to European, Latin American and Asia Pacific countries, according to Motorola.