Amazon Prime Day phone deals: Huawei Honor View 10, Honor 7X for under $400

The first phone manufacturer has announced its deal for Amazon Prime Day, a 36-hour period of discounts aimed at members of Amazon Prime.

Remember that Amazon already has a section of its site devoted to exclusive discounts on unlocked LG and Moto phones for Prime members, but Prime Day is an extra boost. Amazon flips the switch on Prime Day deals on July 16 at noon PT.

Honor View 10: This affordable powerhouse will sell for $399 ($100 off). Read CNET's full review.

Honor 7X: For $169 ($30 discount), this Android phone has dual rear cameras and a 5.9-inch screen. Read CNET's impressions.

