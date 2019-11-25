Amazon Cyber Monday 2019 deals revealed

CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

It's not even Black Friday yet (though there are certainly a zillion Black Friday deals available right now), but Amazon is already setting its sights on Cyber Monday. The company just revealed its full list of deals for Dec. 2 -- except the deals actually start on Saturday, Nov. 30, the day after Black Friday. And this may come as no surprise: The list looks a little...familiar. Amazon is pretty much carrying its Black Friday discounts on through to Cyber Monday. (One big exception: The Echo Show 8, which CNET just dubbed the best Echo smart display, period, will be $79.99. Current price: $99.99, already a $30 discount.)

You'll be able to track all this on Amazon's holiday page, which is currently focused on Black Friday but will transition on Saturday. There you'll find a mixture of Amazon's own devices (Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo screens and speakers, etc.) and various other sale items. For now, however, take a look at what's in store (which is to say, online).

Cyber Monday Amazon device sales



Although the official sale doesn't kick off until Saturday, many of these deals are available right now. Indeed, just about everything here is a continuation of the discounts leading up to Black Friday. Even so, these remain some of the best prices of the year (or best since Prime Day, at least) on Echo speakers and smart displays, Kindle readers, Fire TV streamers and other first-party Amazon devices.

Cyber Monday electronics deals

These deals on non-Amazon devices were just announced today. So far, though, there are no specifics. These deals are taken straight from the Amazon press release.

Save up to 30% on Headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands

Save up to 25% on Home Theater Projectors

Save up to 25% on Samsung Galaxy S10/Note 10

Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs

Save 30% on select cell phone cases

Save up to 25% on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds

Save on the Google Pixel 3

Save up to 40% on Cameras, Telescopes, Binoculars

Save big on Nikon products

Save on Fujifilm Instax mobile printer

Save on Polaroid Snap Touch 2.0 Instant Print Camera

Save big on Sony cameras and lenses

Content Creator Savings on PC Devices and Accessories

Save big on select Chromebooks

Save up to 30% on Laptops, desktops and monitors

Save on PC Gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Deals to build your own custom PC

Save big on connected home products

Adobe Creative Cloud 40% off plus $10 gift card

Save 50% on H&R Block Tax Software

Save up to 60% on Brother printers

Save $100 on PS4 PRO

Save on Xbox One

Save 35% on Sindoh 3DWOX DP200 3D Printer

Save 15% on Monoprice MP10 Mini 3D Printer

Cyber Monday household, kitchen and home-furnishing deals

Amazon will have plenty of savings on everything from mattresses to blenders to Instant Pots to vacuums, too.

Save up to 35% on select furniture and mattresses

Save up to 35% on area rugs

Save up to 35% on gaming chairs & desks

Save on Instant Pot

Save on Breville Kitchen Appliances

Save on Nespresso

Save up to 15% on Aprilaire Whole House Humidifiers

Save 20% on First Aid Only 299 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit

Save 20% on Scott Essential Multifold Paper Towels

Save up to 30% on office furniture essentials

Save on Ninja Products

Save on SodaStream Machines

Save on Wusthof Cutlery

Save 20% on the Brother HC1850 Computerized Sewing and Quilting machine

Save up to 43% on the Ecovacs Ozmo 920

Save up to 45% on Sharpie, Paper Mate, and Elmer's Slime

Save on Casper Mattresses

Cyber Monday deals on smart-home and home-improvement products

While plenty of the Amazon device deals listed above are certainly smart home-oriented, Amazon will have deals on non-Amazon devices, too.

Save up to 29% on NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh WIFI System

Save up to 25% on iRobot Roomba 675

Save up to 27% on iRobot 960

Save up to 30% on BLACK+DECKER

Save up to 20% on select DeWalt Best Sellers

Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler

Save on Emerson Smart Thermostat and Echo Dot Bundle

Save up to 30% on Hunter Ceiling Fans

Save up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker

Save 35% on Dremel Rotary Bundle

Save up to 44% on GEARWRENCH Tools

Save up to 30% on August Home Smart Locks

We'll be following up and highlighting the best deals once these actually start going on sale over the next few days. Stay tuned.