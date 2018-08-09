With the launch of Samsung's latest top-tier Note 9 phone, the company introduced a handful of new features including an AI-powered camera, a larger 4,000mAh battery and tons of internal storage.
But the phone's signature S Pen stylus underwent a refresh of its own, too. Not only does it flaunt a snazzy vibrant yellow color, but it also has Bluetooth connectivity. This allows it to do several remote tricks, which change depending on which app you're interacting with.
In the camera app:
- Long-press to open the camera app
- Double-press to toggle between selfie and rear camera modes
- Click once to fire the shutter and take a photo
Other tricks:
- Flip through slides on Microsoft PowerPoint
- Play or advance songs in a music player or YouTube
- Capture snaps in SnapChat
- Use apps like Spotify, which have universal controls
In addition, you can control up to seven devices using the S Pen at a distance of up to 30 feet. The S Pen is also more power efficient than ever -- Samsung estimates standby time to be either 200 clicks or 30 minutes. And you can recharge the S Pen in under a minute, starting when you reinsert the stylus into the phone.
Besides the Note 9 and its accessories, Samsung introduced a Galaxy Watch wearable and a Bixby speaker. For more information, click here to read about everything Samsung announced.
Discuss: All the things you can do with the Note 9's new S Pen stylus
