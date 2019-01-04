Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Our coverage of the technology extravaganza known as CES 2019 is underway. As usual, the event will be packed with loads of smart home and consumer electronics news.

A slew of brand-new products will join the growing ranks of Alexa-compatible hardware this year. They include home theater sound bars, kitchen countertop multicookers, HDTVs and so much more.

While Google and Amazon duke it out for smart home dominance, read on to see just how Amazon stacks up in the voice assistant arms race. Be sure to check back often. We'll update this post frequently as CES 2019 plays out.

New things that work with Alexa

Here's the current list of newfangled CES products that vendors promise will play nice with Alexa.

Asus Lyra Voice



Meet the $220 Asus Lyra Voice. It's a compelling combination of wireless smart speaker and mesh network router. The Lyra is also fully compatible with Alexa, thanks to an onboard microphone.

Read CNET's preview of the Asus Lyra Voice.

C by GE smart lighting



GE's current line of smart lighting will soon enjoy Alexa support. Called C by GE, the lineup contains LED bulbs, light switches and dimmers, plus smart plugs and sensors. The C line will also tightly integrate with Google Assistant. Support for Apple HomeKit will arrive later this year as well.

Read CNET's preview of C by GE lighting products.

Gourmia 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker

Appliance maker Gourmia unveiled a new, Alexa-compliant kitchen appliance. The $150 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker works with Alexa voice commands. It will also acknowledge voice instructions through Google Assistant and Gourmia's Mia mobile app.

Read CNET's preview of the Gourmia 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker.

Klipsch Bar 48W sound bar

Home theater setups are often cramped, without much room or extra space. The 48-inch Klipsch Bar 48W helps by packing in the sound of multiple speakers in one. It also integrates support for Alexa, so you won't need to shoehorn in an additional smart speaker. If you'd prefer to control the device with the Google Assistant, or Apple Airplay, the Bar 48W works with those options too.

Read CNET's preview of the Klipsch Bar 48W sound bar.

Vuzix Blade



The $999 Vuzix Blade headset is the first pair of Alexa-compatible smart glasses. The headset takes video and photos, and plays audio through integrated headphones. It can also display images, video, apps and messages right on the lenses.

Read CNET's preview of the Vuzix Blade.

