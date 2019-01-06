CNET también está disponible en español.

First Alert brings the Onelink Bell smart doorbell to CES 2019

At CES 2019, First Alert announces its Onelink Bell smart doorbell system.

Meet First Alert's first doorbell, the Onelink Bell.

First Alert, maker of smart smoke detectors and other connected devices, now has a doorbell -- the Onelink Bell. 

A "smart doorbell system," as First Alert calls it, the Onelink Bell has a lot of the features you'd expect from a connected buzzer:

  • 1080p HD resolution
  • 180-degree lens
  • Night vision
  • Two-way audio

It also works with other First Alert gadgets like the Onelink Safe & Sound smoke and carbon monoxide detector. First Alert says if you don't have your phone handy to see who's at your door, that you can use your Safe & Sound detector's integrated microphone and speaker to talk with them.

First Alert says the Onelink Bell will also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

