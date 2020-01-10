Add a 16,750-mAh portable charger to your travel bag for $17

RAVPower

No matter how much portable power you have, it never seems to be enough. If you've been feeling pinched on road trips, how does 16,750 mAh sound to you? For reference, that's enough battery to charge an iPhone XS about 3.5 times. Or to top off an iPhone 7 about 5.5 times. Right now, you can nab the RAVPower 16,750-mAh Power Bank for just $17. That's about 43% off the regular price of $30. To get that deal, you need to claim the coupon on the product page and enter coupon code V8ULRTE5 at checkout.

The RAVPower Power Bank is a beefy battery that measures 5 by 3.15 by 0.9 inches and weighs just under 10 ounces. It charges up in 6 hours and includes a pair of 4.5-amp USB ports so it can charge two devices at the same time. And because nothing can ever be just one thing anymore, it has a high-powered LED built in that turns the RAVPower into a flashlight. And there's a four-light battery level indicator as well.

That's a great price for a lot of on-the-go battery capacity. And you know what? That flashlight will probably come in handy one night trying to find the rental car.

