Motorola Razr with 5G is reportedly dropping on September 9th

Angela Lang/CNET

Motorola revived its iconic Razr flip phone last year, and now the company is reportedly working to launch an upgraded sequel in North America as soon as this September.

On Wednesday, Motorola teased an upcoming virtual event slated for September 9th that it's described as "getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again," according to a Droid Life report that was cited by multiple publications. The Chicago-based company didn't provide further details, but a couple of months ago Lenovo's South Africa's general manager Thibault Dousson revealed in a tech podcast that the next iteration of Motorola's revived Razr flip phone was imminent.

"There's a new iteration [of the Razr ] coming up. There's one in September I think, coming up," he said just after the 18-minute mark.

The "Razr 2" (unofficial name) is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 processor, which is 5G-capable, along with a larger 2,845 mAh battery, up from the 2,510 mAh battery found in the 2019 phone, according to a May report by XDA Developers citing a source. It'll also feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 48-megapixel rear camera along with Android 10 support out of the box.

Motorola could not be reached for comment.

When 2019's Razr went on sale in the US in early February it was the first of a new generation of vertically foldable smartphones to hit the market. Its specifications include the Snapdragon 710 chipset, a 16-megapixel rear camera, and 6GB RAM paired with 128 GB internal storage. Although it was praised for its inventive hinge mechanism and the engineering marvel that it represented, the phone was widely criticized for lacking high-end specs given its $1,500 price. In addition, concerns were raised over the phone's durability.

Motorola's original Razr phone from 2004 was the best-selling phone of all time before Apple snatched the crown with the iPhone several years later.