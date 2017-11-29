It was apparently a Black Friday bonanza for Apple. Over the long holiday weekend, buyers snapped up 6 million iPhone X handsets, according to analysts from Rosenblatt. The analysts estimate that this brings the total of iPhone Xes sold so far to about 15 million. That's a lot of phones in just three weeks since the official sale date.

The iPhone X, Apple's most expensive iPhone ever, was one winner in a sales streak that saw the post-Thanksgiving sales period break online record highs. Known for steep discounts, Apple's Black Friday deal supplied gift cards (or £120/AU$200) to people who bought Apple products.

Now Playing: Watch this: iPhone X is one of Time's 25 best inventions of 2017...

Separately, retailers and wireless carriers offered additional Black Friday discounts on iPhones, mostly the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, or iPhone 7, but not the iPhone X, which is still in short supply.

The Rosenblatt analysts also point to the 256GB iPhone X being about twice as popular as the 64GB model. This may imply that people who are committing to buying the already expensive iPhone further splashed out for additional storage.

Previously, analysts estimated that Apple could sell 80 million iPhones total this holiday quarter, which would break its previous record of 78.3 million iPhones a year ago. We'll have to see if Apple breaks its current record as the holiday season continues.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.