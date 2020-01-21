5G phone boom projected for 2022, report says

5G mobile phones are projected to capture a growing slice of the market over the next two years, according to a leading research firm. On Tuesday, researchers at Gartner said they expect to see 5G phone models account for 12% of mobile phone shipments in 2020, increasing to 43% by 2022 as handset prices drop and 5G coverage zones expand. If accurate, the projections would represent a market recovery from the 2% decline seen in smartphone shipments through 2019.
While Gartner projects only 1.2% growth in the mobile phone market globally, China and emerging Asian markets are expected to drive increases in the next year.
"2020 will witness a slight market recovery," Gartner research senior director Ranjit Atwal said in a release. "Increased availability of 5G handsets will boost mobile phone replacements, which will lead global device shipments to return to growth in 2020."
By 2023, 5G handsets will account for 50% of all mobile phones shipped, Atwal said.
