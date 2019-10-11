Apple

Apple Arcade added five more games to its new $5 subscription service on Friday. The service is available on iOS devices.

Apple Arcade launched early as part of iOS 13's public beta in September, with several games ready to play and content spanning a wide age range. After iOS 13.1 became available, the service launched for other promised devices including iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

Here are five new games to try out:

INMOST

Publisher: Chucklefish Games

Apple

In this dark, story-driven platformer, you'll explore every corner of an abandoned castle, defeat enemies and a much greater evil. INMOST intertwines the journey of a knight fighting the forces of darkness, a lonely girl and a creature that feeds on sadness. All three characters are playable, according to Apple.

ShockRods

Publisher: Stainless Games

Apple

Fans of fast-paced, action racing games might like ShockRods. Whether you play with friends or play solo, the goal is to win at any cost and cause maximum destruction. ShockRods has special racing mods like Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch and Capture the Flag. You can also race more traditional matches like Shockball and Golden Ram.

Stela

Publisher: Skybox Labs

Apple

Stela is about a woman watching a mysterious, ancient world come to an end and learning to survive. Players will navigate treacherous terrain, outsmart dangerous beasts through puzzles, and explore haunted towns and creepy forests in this mysterious adventure.

Mind Symphony

Publisher: Rogue Games

Apple

Mind Symphony sets its gameplay to music for an out-of-the-ordinary gaming experience. The game is designed to impact users emotionally and mentally, with the goal of ultimately making them feel better, Apple said. If you play in Release Mode, enemy attacks are made in time with the soundtrack. You can also play in Calm Mode for a more soothing experience, which focuses more on the melody by matching the timing of the major melodic point, according to Apple.

Decoherence

Publisher: Efecto+Rocket

Apple

The better you construct your robot in Decoherence, the more you stand a chance of winning. Build your bot with specific tactics to strengthen your winning strategy. You can experience multiplayer and fight alongside your bot or play solo matches in the Entropy Tribunals. Think on your feet and be ready for anything.

For more, check out Apple Arcade updated: The full list of games for iPhone and iPad on CNET.