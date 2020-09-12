3 weekend deals: 20% off speakers, 30% off Monos luggage and 44% off a 3-axis stabilizer

Deal Savings Price





Welcome to the weekend. There's a slew of ways to save some money right now, so I've rounded up some intriguing (but utterly unrelated) deals all in one place for your browsing pleasure. And if you have a few minutes to spare, remember to check out the Cheapskate Show podcast, in which Rick and I discuss ways to save money on your tech. There's a link to the podcast at the bottom of this article, or you can subscribe via your favorite podcast app -- find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Zhiyun If you're serious about shooting video, you really need a three-axis stabilizer -- a handheld device that smooths out all the jitter from your video no matter what kind of side-to-side, up-and-down or back-and-forth movement you make. It's a modern take on the Steadicam and is an essential tool for stepping up your video quality -- just ask any Instagram influencer. This model regularly sells on Amazon for $90, but today only you can get it for $50.15 -- that's 44% off. It has an integrated 4,000-mAh battery for steadying your phone, and can also be used to charge your other devices. It has pan, lock, follow and POV modes, and can also perform object tracking, dolly zooms, panorama, time-lapse, motion-lapse and more. This isn't a known brand, but FakeSpot gives the Amazon page's 4-star rating a thumbs-up. That said, if this doesn't pan out (sorry, that was a video pun) you can always return it.

Tribit From now through Sept. 30, you can save 20% -- that's $10 -- on the Tribit StormBox Micro when you clip the coupon on the Amazon product page. The StormBox Micro is a Bluetooth speaker that includes a flexible, tear-resistant strap that you can use to attach to your bike, a backpack or anything else you can get the strap around. It offers eight hours of playtime on a charge and is waterproof with an IP67 rating, so go ahead and play music in the rain. You can use it on its own or pair the Micro with another speaker for true stereo.

Monos You might have already noticed that luggage brand Away is having its first-ever sale right now with many items 50% off. But stuff is selling out fast over there right now. If you need some luggage but can't get what you want from Away, now you have another sale option: Monos is having a 30% off sale on everything across the site when you use the code SUMMER30 at checkout.

