You can save up to 50% on luggage at Away's first-ever sale

You may know Away for its chic hardshell bags, for its carryon cases with integrated (but pop-out) batteries, and for its high price tags that never seem to go on sale. Well, the global pandemic might be having an effect on the luggage company, because right now , with its entire inventory marked down 15%, 30% and 50%.

Away isn't heading into this sale half-hearted, with most items 15% off and a few token bags getting the 50% off treatment. Nope, it turns out that most of the site is either 30% or 50% off, with a substantial number of items half-off. The sale runs now through Sept. 15.

Here are a few of the 50%-off deals worth checking out. In most cases, there are multiple colors to choose from at 50% off, and even more colors if you're willing to take the 30% or 15% version of the deal.

Away Designed to fit in most overhead bins, this bag has a polycarbonate hard shell and 360-degree spinner wheels. It's available in three colors at 50% off and you can opt for the version with or without a pop-out battery for the same price.

Away This carry-on bag includes a leather exterior pocket that features a secure slot for boarding passes and a 15-inch laptop sleeve. It is made with a polycarbonate hard shell and 360-degree spinner wheels, as well as a pop-out battery for charging your electronics.

Away Away's largest suitcase, the Large, is made with a polycarbonate hard shell, TSA-approved combo lock and 360-degree spinner wheels. Designed as a checked bag, it also includes an integrated laundry bag for your dirty clothes on the return trip.

Away This nylon duffle has a shoe compartment, a 15-inch laptop sleeve, and zippered pockets throughout, both inside and out. It includes a trolley sleeve for securing it to either the Medium or Large checked-bag suitcases, and also fits in the overhead bin.

