Holiday headphone deals: Sony, Bose and more (updated)

Cyber Monday is in the rear-view mirror, but it's still possible to score a great holi-deal. All through the weekend there were big savings across the entire range of headphone styles from earbuds to noise-canceling headphones, and each of the biggest brands saw deep discounts including Jabra, JBL, Sony and Apple. They haven't finished yet -- if you've been considering buying a pair Beats, Airpods or Samsung Galaxy Buds, you still have time to save.

Some of the top discounts from our list below include Bose's hugely popular QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling headphones for $279 (save $70) and even Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones have been reduced to $200 (save $150).

We've collected some of our favorite offers in our list below and we'll keep it up to date with the remaining deals while stocks are still available. Finally, if it's all been a bit too stressful this weekend, take a moment to check out our Holiday Survival Guide for tips on how to make it through the holidays without too much pain. It's packed full of ideas to help keep you on track.

Sarah Tew/CNET Anker's new Liberty 2 Pro normally retails for $150 but is on sale for $40 off at Amazon. It's one of the best values in true wireless earbuds, with very good sound and features (it has both USB-C and wireless charging). It also works very well as a headset for making calls. At this price, it's a real bargain.

Jabra From Dec. 1 to Dec. 29, Jabra's highly rated Elite 85h wireless noise-canceling headphones will be on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $200, or $100 off their list price of $300. They're currently on sale for $250. Note that the best deal may not be available at all the retailers listed below. Prices and inventory are constantly changing, so check each site before you choose where to buy. Read our Jabra Elite 85h review.

David Carnoy/CNET If you're looking for a cheap, comfortable over-ear wireless headphone, Earfun's Wave is an excellent budget choice that sounds decent, has good battery life and nicely padded ear cups. It's normally $50, but if you apply the code EARFUN17 at checkout at Amazon, the price drops to $30. I like the sound of the Tribit XFree Tune slightly better (it's on sale today for $26), but this model is more comfortable to wear. It comes with a case but the headphones don't fold flat (they fold up), the case ends up being pretty bulky. That's their only drawback.

Jabra The latest version of Jabra's popular "value" on-ear headphones, the Move, is on sale for $40 off at various retailers. The Style headphones are available in three new colors (navy, gold beige and black) and have a bump in battery life. At $60, it's a nice deal for someone looking for affordable-quality on-ear wireless headphones.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass headphones have a similar design to the WH-1000XM3 and share many of that model's features but for $100 less. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart briefly had the WH-XB900N on sale for $130. That deal is gone, but Amazon still has some units on sale for $148 (in blue). They're comfortable to wear and have USB-C charging, good battery life and effective noise cancellation. They also work decently as a headset for making calls, and the sound quality is good as long as you don't mind a preponderance of bass. Read our Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass review.

Juan Garzon / CNET Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones have regularly been on sale for as low as $250. But they're hovering around $278 this week at a variety of retailers including Best Buy and Amazon. Buy them knowing you're getting the best overall noise-canceling headphones available today. Note that the best deal may not be available at all the retailers listed below. Prices and inventory are constantly changing, so check each site before you choose where to buy. Read our Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET 1More's Stylish True Wireless are one of the best sounding true wireless earbuds for less than $100. They're were at Amazon for $30 off at Amazon during. Now you can get them for $35 off at 1more.com by applying the code BFCM at checkout (you can use the code for other products -- it's a 35% off code). Read our full review of 1More Stylish True Wireless.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can't afford the AirPods Pro, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is a good alternative and are a top model for making calls. Like the AirPods Pro, they do a remarkably good job of muffling ambient noise (callers said they could hear me fine even with a lot of street noise around me). While they don't have active noise canceling, they sound nearly as good, fit comfortably and their noise-isolating design passively seals out a lot of ambient noise. Amazon has them for $10 off with a discount coupon. Read our review of Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's SoundSport Free has been out a while and was on sale for this price last year during the holiday season. They're very good true wireless earbuds (their case is a little large, however), but note that Bose will be releasing new true wireless earbuds in 2020, including a noise-cancelling model. It's unclear how much those new earphones will cost but they will most like be more than $170. Read our Bose SoundSport Free review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless are among the top sounding true wireless earbuds. They started out at $300 and more recently have been on sale for $250. They're now being discounted to $210. Read our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless review.

Juan Garzon/CNET Amazon had the Galaxy Buds on sale for $100 -- now their price is up to $110 or $20 off. Although they're not great for making calls, they're a decent set of true wireless earbuds that are a good AirPods alternative, particularly for Galaxy smartphone owners (and Android users). Read our Galaxy Buds review.

Bose On Thanksgiving Day, the Rose Gold edition of the QuietComfort 35 II was on sale for $249 or $100 off and all the colors, including black and silver, were sale on Cyber Monday for $279. The price is now $300. With the arrival this year of Bose's new Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones ($400), you can expect to see continued sales on the QuietComfort 35 II, which remains a very good headphone that's arguably slightly more comfortable than the 700. Read our QuietComfort 35 II review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has had the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones sporadically on sale the last two weeks. They're back at $210 being on sale the last several days at $200 ((he lowest price we've seen for these). This model has been out a while, but they're still great noise-canceling headphones. They list for $350, but usually can be had for around $280. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Expired deals

These deals have expired for now but may return in the coming days.

Sarah Tew/CNET Released in early November, the noise-canceling AirPods Pro are regularly priced at $250 but are currently available for $235. This small discount is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience. Note that these keep going in and out of "backordered" status, so right now there appears to be a delay in shipping. Read our AirPods Pro review.

CNET Best Buy and Amazon have the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds (CNET gave them an Editors' Choice Award last year) on sale for $100 (not in all colors, but you're in luck if you've got your eye on Gold Beige or Titanium Black). The new, more compact Elite 75t earbuds retail for $180. The slightly more rugged Elite Active 65t model is on sale for $140. Note that the best deal may not be available at all the retailers listed below. Prices and inventory are constantly changing, so check each site before you choose where to buy. Read our Jabra Elite 65t review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has Klipsch's T5 True Wireless earbuds on sale for $50 off. I was impressed with their sound -- it's nicely detailed with natural-sounding mids and punchy, well-defined bass. The only caveat is you really have to jam the tips into your ears to get a tight seal and block out noise, and the design may not be for everyone. While the Zippo-inspired case is somewhat heavy for its relatively compact size, it's sleek and sturdy with USB-C charging. Battery life is also a highlight: The earbuds themselves can run for up to 8 hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels and the case with its built-in battery provides three additional charges on the go. The T5 Wireless earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 and support both AAC and AptX. As for water resistance, they're splashproof (IPX4-certified). Read our Klipsch T5 True Wireless review.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can save $100 on the Sennheiser HD 4.50R model right now at Best Buy. The only difference between it and the HD 4.50 BTNC version that I reviewed is that the accent color is red instead of silver. (The BTNC model is also on sale at Best Buy, but for $130.) At this price, this is a solid budget alternative to premium models from Bose and Sony. Read our Sennheiser HD 4.50 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Powerbeats Pro are back, once again selling at the previous all-time low price of $200. A bit of a mixed bag, the Powerbeats Pro have good sound quality, battery life and stay securely plugged into your ears. But you'll need to cart them around in an awkwardly large case that isn't especially pocket friendly. If you don't mind the large case, though, you're not going to find these earbuds for a better price. Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Walmart has the on-ear Beats Solo3 headphones (the Pop color collection) on sale for $130, but that deal seems to be almost dead (only the purple color was available at that price when I checked and it will most likely run out soon). However, Amazon has the black version on sale for $130. Read our Beats Solo3 Wireless review.

Sarah Tew/CNET These sporty earbuds aren't "true wireless" -- there's a cable connecting the left and right earbuds that wraps around the back of your neck. But they are fully waterproof, and they're half off right now. Prices and inventory are constantly changing, but this offer is still currently available at Best Buy and Crutchfield. Read our Jaybird Tarah review.

David Carnoy/CNET They're back: Best Buy again has the JLab Audio JBuds Air earbuds on sale for $30. They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true-wireless earphones and these are its most affordable -- and frankly, the only ones I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at this price.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can't afford premium noise-canceling models from Bose and Sony, the JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones list for $200 and are very good. And this week, you can get them for 50% off. (They're on sale now for $130). Read our JBL Live 650BTNC review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has the all-black version of the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3150 true wireless earbuds on sale for $50 off. The open design lets ambient noise in (a safety feature for runners) while the BackBeat Fit 3200 has a noise-isolating design that helps improve the sound quality, particularly the bass. That said, both models have the same drivers so they produce the same sound -- you just hear it differently thanks to the design of the ear tips. Both are an improvement over the earlier Backbeat 3100 model, which had some connectivity issues. As with the Powerbeats Pro, the one downside is that the BackBeat Fit 3150 earbuds have a large charging case that isn't so pocket-friendly.

Sarah Tew/CNET The BackBeat Fit 6100 over-the-ear wireless headphones are a very solid choice for both the gym and everyday use. The adjustable sport-fit headband has an IPX5-rated water-resistant and sweatproof design, 40mm angled drivers and noise-isolating earcups with an Awareness mode. Battery life is rated at 24 hours. I thought they were a little expensive at $180, but Best Buy has them for $110, which makes them more attractive.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's various AirPods have been all over the map in recent weeks, with a variety of deals that have popped up and sold out almost faster than we could write about them. This isn't the best deal we've ever seen, but you can currently get the second-gen AirPods (not be confused with the AirPods Pro) for $20 off. They've been as low as $130. The model with the wireless charging case is $165 (save $35). Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.





Originally published earlier this month. Updated with new products.