12 sports games to play on iOS while live sports are benched

To try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many people are practicing social distancing or sheltering in place, while tourist hotspots have closed down temporarily, movie releases have been pushed back, and major sporting events have been suspended worldwide. Though not every sports season or game has been postponed, some of the canceled and delayed events include Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the remainder of the NBA's 2019-2020 season.

You can still watch different types of sporting events in place of more traditional games. Or, you can play sports games on your mobile device to ease the pain of missing your favorite match. Many apps have the option to play with friends and family, which can help recreate the camaraderie of watching a game together.

EA Sports has seen more fans playing mobile sports games while live games are on hold, Cam Weber, group general manager of EA Sports, said in a Friday press release from Apple.

Paul Gouge, CEO of Playdemic, agreed. "The thing we hear most from our players is that playing Golf Clash feels just like competing in 'real life,'" he said in the release. "In times like these we all need fun and human interaction."

Here are 12 sports games to check out on iOS.

FIFA Soccer

Build your Ultimate Team, join a league and go head-to-head with friends in FIFA Soccer.

Golf Clash

In Golf Clash, you can compete against players around the world in tournaments or one-on-one games, and play matches against friends.

Grand Mountain Adventure

Ski and snowboard in the backcountry in Grand Mountain Adventure. Free-ride down mountain faces, test your skills on the slalom track or just cruise and take in the sights of this open-world game.

Madden NFL Mobile Football

Madden NFL Mobile Football has everything you love about football, giving you the ability to create offensive schemes and build the perfect team.

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 puts you in the game with features like 2020 MLB teams, MLBPA players and MLB ballparks.

NBA 2K Mobile Basketball

NBA 2K Mobile Basketball offers console-like NBA 2K gameplay in an app. Season 2 has more court options and an updated 2020 player roster.

NBA Live Mobile Basketball

The NBA Live Mobile Basketball app has a new season of EA Sports NBA Live for basketball fans.

PGA Tour Golf Shootout

Perfect your swing to collect and upgrade golf clubs in PGA TOUR Golf Shootout. Play daily challenges and golf tournaments for more rewards.

R.B.I. Baseball 20

R.B.I. Baseball 20 is an arcade-style baseball game app that features different pitch types, batting power ups, pitcher's perspective and more.

Tennis Clash

Swipe and swing through a tennis match in the fast-paced Tennis Clash app.

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink lets you assemble a dream team of athletes from the NHL, WNBA, NBA, MLB and the US Women's National Soccer team for wild arcade style hockey. Play three-on-three in short games to learn the controls, but don't forget about strategy. This game is available through Apple Arcade.

WWE Champions

Duke it out in the ring with new superstars and all-time greats in WWE Champions on the Road to Wrestlemania.

For more mobile games, check out Apple Arcade: The full list of games for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.