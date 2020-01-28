The best Apple iPad apps of all time

The release of the first-gen iPad coincided with the expansion of Netflix's movie and TV streaming service. The Netflix app on our iPad allowed us to take our favorite shows with us everywhere we went, on a much larger screen than our iPhones offered -- truly a game changer that helped push us into the streaming era.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 25
Adobe Photoshop Lightroom
With Lightroom, Adobe brought its desktop-standard photo editing to the iPad to use on the go. With a combination of free and premium features, Lightroom helps even professional photographers get work done on the tablet. A recent update lets iPad users directly import photos from a memory card.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:Lori Grunin/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 25
Flipboard
Flipboard is a curation tool that uses a combination of editors and algorithms to deliver news, videos and podcasts tailored to your interests. Founded in 2010, Flipboard was one of the first apps to take advantage of the iPad's magazine-esque layout. In the iPad app today, you can create Smart Magazines that bundle together articles and sources around your specific interests, like photography, technology or recipes.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:Getty Images/ROBYN BECKDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 25
Procreate
An Apple Editor's Choice winner, Procreate is an art app made for the iPad and the Apple Pencil, featuring ultra-high definition canvases and hundreds of virtual brushes along with many design and animation tools. It's used by creative professionals, hobbyists and aspiring artists, who can import or export art as Adobe Photoshop files or in virtual any other format they'd like.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:ProcreateDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 25
Amazon Kindle
The Amazon Kindle app for iPad helped open up the world of e-books, as it allowed us to buy them on Amazon and read them on the iPad, instead of on a Kindle. You can't buy books directly from the app on your iPad, but the Kindle books you buy on Amazon (or the Amazon app) will automatically appear in the Kindle app.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:Getty Images/NurPhotoDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 25
Star Walk
Winner of the Apple Design Award back in 2010, Star Walk is an incredibly detailed astronomy app that allows real-time tracking of the night sky and its stars, constellations, planets and more. The iPad app showed the benefits and potential of the device's large, portable screen -- when you launch the app and point your tablet at the night sky, you'll see a labeled map of stars, planets, satellites and constellations from your location.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:Vito TechnologyDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 25
Notability
Another Apple Editor's Choice award winner. Notability is a comprehensive note taking app that lets you combine typed or handwritten notes and drawings with audio recordings -- taking advantage of the iPad's capabilities as a digital notepad. For an extra cost, it will even convert your handwritten notes to text.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:Ginger LabsDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
7
of 25
YouTube
It's another old standby, but the YouTube app on the iPad helped further the tablet's reputation as a mobile content consumption platform. YouTube had been one of the default apps on the iPad until iOS 6, when it moved to the App Store after Apple and YouTube parent company Google's license to include it in iOS expired. Almost a decade later, it remains one of the most popular apps for the iPad in the App Store.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:Getty Images/Artur DebatDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 25
1Password
Remembering individual usernames and passwords for the growing number of iPad and iOS apps is nearly impossible. 1Password -- named CNET's best subscription password manager -- has an iPad app that unlocks with Face ID, if you have an iPad Pro. It has an easy-to-use interface and will keep all of your passwords stored in one place.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:1PasswordDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 25
Infuse Pro 6
Infuse 6 allows you to watch almost any video format on your iPad, without needing to convert or transcode the file. The playback engine supports almost every video file, including MKV, MP4, AVI, ISO, DVD and BDMV.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:FireCoreDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 25
TED Talks
Browse through TED's library of thousands of inspiring and information talks on video free on the TED Talks app for iPad, originally released back in 2010. You can also get personalized recommendations, and download videos to watch later.
NASA's iPad app includes a large collection of images, videos, mission information, news, and International Space Station sighting opportunities -- letting you keep up with all of the latest from space at home.
Turn your iPad into a recording studio complete with a collection of digital instruments, to make music anywhere you go. The latest version of the GarageBand app includes features for live loops and multi-touch gestures to play virtual instruments
The comiXology app is an e-reader specifically for -- you guessed it -- comic books. You can find more than 100,000 digital comics, graphic novels and manga from Marvel, DC, Image and more for purchase, or as part of a subscription service. The app's Guided View lets you experience comics in a more immersive way on your tablet.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:ComiXologyDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
14
of 25
LumaFusion
The most popular mobile video editing app for iOS, LumaFusion proved that iPads can be great not just for watching videos, but for making them. The app is a multitrack video editor used by professional video producers, filmmakers and journalists. It has six video and audio tracks for photos, videos, audio, titles and graphics, and the ability to add and layer effects and color corrections -- all from your iPad.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:LumaFusionDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
15
of 25
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Excel has been around since the 1980s, but its iPad app brings all of the functionality of the desktop version into a more portable format. Use the app to review your Excel files, and edit and analyze sheets and data. You can also make notes and highlight portions of your worksheets.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:MicrosoftDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
16
of 25
Duet Display photo
Duet Display is an app that turns your iPad into a second monitor for your laptop, desktop or phone. Designed by former Apple engineers, the app can turn your tablet into a productivity tool, with full gesture support and customizable shortcuts. It also creates a Touch Bar on your tablet. The app works completely via software, so no cables or dongles are needed -- and promises zero lag time.
When Apple's FaceTime app arrived on the iPad, it became the standard choice for many for video chatting with your grandparents. Use the app to make audio and video calls from your iPad or iPhone to other iOS devices, or to a Mac.
The popular mobile game sequel to Alto's Adventure, Alto's Odyssey features beautiful scenery and weather effects, as you explore dunes, canyons and ancient temples. The iPad's larger screen makes it a great match for the impressive game, which has won a number of design and game awards.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
21
of 25
Pixelmator Photo
Pixelmator Photo is a photo editor for the iPad that rivals Photoshop, and at $5, costs less. It includes a number of desktop-class photo edit tools, machine learning-enhanced film emulation presets, and a Repair tool to remove unwanted objects from photos.
Published:Caption:Alison DeNisco RayomePhoto:PixelmatorDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
22
of 25
iA Writer
Perfect for the easily distracted, the iA writer app provides an incredibly simple, clean user interface for getting writing done. It offers a focus mode to help you get more done, along with accessible plain text files that are shareable between different apps and platforms.