Thanksgiving 2019 is nearly upon us, which means it's time for many people to get out the stretchy pants and prepare for a whirlwind weekend of family and friends -- not to mention eating and shopping. Whatever your plans, technology can help you make the most of the holiday season, helping you navigate everything from cooking something wonderful to the navigating dinner table political talk. Or, if you need a good family-friendly game or TV show -- there's an app for that.

Here are 10 apps available on both iOS and Android to help you keep the joy in this year's Thanksgiving holiday. And here's our entire Thanksgiving 2019 survival guide for all your needs.

Food Network Kitchen

Food Network's new service, Food Network Kitchen, can act as your personal kitchen companion. The app brings live and on-demand cooking lessons from celebrity chefs to iOS and Android devices, Amazon Echo Show smart displays, Amazon Fire Tablets, Fire TV and Alexa, to help you plan for your Thanksgiving meal. It also offers step-by-step recipes that you can move through with voice commands, so you don't have to worry about touching a screen while you're busy cooking.

Instacart

Avoid long lines at the grocery store and order what you need through Instacart, a grocery delivery service app that delivers food from local stores to your home. Now available to more than 80% of US homes, Instacart lets you create an online cart and pay a delivery fee to get same-day grocery delivery.

Pinterest

Pinterest offers the ultimate collection of recipes, crafts and decor ideas for all of your Thanksgiving celebrations. Search its vast collection of pins and pages to put together an amazing meal and table, or find crafts or games appropriate for different age groups.

Making Conflict Work

A few things have happened in politics this year, to say the least, which could make for some uncomfortable dinner table conversations with family members across the political spectrum. Try to mediate any conflicts that arise with the Making Conflict Work app. The app takes you through a series of questions about the nature of your conflict, and gives you an assessment of the overall situation along with research-based strategies for addressing it effectively. Use it to help your family and friends find common ground.

NFL

Keep track of all of the Thanksgiving NFL football games and other sporting events through the NFL app. The app lets you stream the games that are being broadcast in your local area and the Game Center shows real-time scoring and highlights so you can keep track of all the the games, even when the TV is off or everyone has decided to watch something other than football.

Disney's new streaming service, Disney Plus, launched in November, and is now home to all of Disney's classic family-friendly films, as well as content from Marvel, Star Wars (including the Disney Plus original series The Mandalorian), Pixar and National Geographic, along with 30 seasons of The Simpsons. There should be no shortage of options to choose from, whether your Thanksgiving crew is looking for The Little Mermaid or Avengers: Endgame. Disney Plus costs $7/month, but you can try it out for free for one week. Or, if you have Verizon, you can get a one-year subscription for free.

ShopSavvy

Get a jump on Black Friday sales with the ShopSavvy app, which lets you search for products and compare prices online and in local stores to help you get the best deal. Check out user reviews and additional deals and discounts in the app as well. CNET also has you covered with the ultimate Black Friday deals and discount guide.

Spotify

Get your party started with a playlist on music streaming service Spotify. Recent improvements to its free service gave Spotify the edge over competitors like Apple Music or Tidal for CNET's reviewers. You can search for holiday-themed playlists, or find music across any genre, whether you're cooking your turkey or entertaining guests.

Apple's gaming streaming service Apple Arcade now includes more than 100 new and exclusive games that you can play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. Gather your crew (or take a break from them) to play kid-friendly games, puzzle games, mystery games, and nostalgic games like Pac-Man Party Royale. Apple Arcade costs $5 per month.

Streaming favorite Netflix is giving the Hallmark Channel a run for its money when it comes to holiday-related movies. Binge new original movies like The Knight Before Christmas and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, or holiday specials from series like The Great British Baking Show.

