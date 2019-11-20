Public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump got under way last week, and after testimony from four officials Tuesday the proceedings continue in the House of Representatives today. There are two sets of hearings scheduled once again for Wednesday, Nov. 20, starting at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) and then continuing at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT).

The first session will focus on Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union. In Ambassador Bill Taylor's testimony last week, Sondland was mentioned as having spoken to Trump about Ukraine investigating Joe and Hunter Biden.

The afternoon includes testimony from Laura Cooper, who's deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, and is the official responsible for overseeing US military aid to Ukraine. Also testifying will be David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs. You can learn more about the upcoming witnesses at CBS News.

Lawmakers are investigating whether Trump should be removed from office for his conduct in dealings with Ukraine. That includes a phone call in July in which he appears to have asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden, currently a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter's ties to a Ukrainian gas company, in exchange for US military aid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened a formal impeachment inquiry in September. She's since accused the president of bribery. Trump has called the inquiry a "hoax." Full coverage of the impeachment hearings can be found here.

Here's how you can follow along.

How can I watch?

Various news networks and outlets will livestream the hearings. A number of broadcasters, including CBS, NBC, ABC and PBS, as well as cable news channels Fox News, MSNBC, CNN and CSPAN have been preempting regular programming to offer live broadcasts of the proceedings. (Disclosure: CNET is a division of CBS Interactive, which is owned by CBS.)

You can stream the hearing for free online at sites such as CBS News or by way of the House Intelligence Committee's YouTube channels. The morning session is embedded above, and the second session from the House is embedded below.

What time does it start?

The first hearing is expected to start at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Who's expected to appear?

Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, will appear in the first session.

The Wednesday afternoon hearing will feature David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs, and Laura Cooper, who's deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, and is the official responsible for overseeing US military aid to Ukraine.

Are there other hearings scheduled?

Additional hearings are set for Thursday, according to a tweet last week from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Where can I learn more about the impeachment hearings?

CBS News has full coverage of the hearings and the impeachment inquiry, including a live blog.

