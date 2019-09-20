Jason Cipriani/CNET

In order to make room for the new Apple Arcade tab in the App Store, Apple had to make a tough decision. Which tab has to go? Ultimately the Updates tab got the boot. That doesn't mean you can't update your apps anymore. That just means where you go to update your apps has changed -- and it's not all that obvious.

If you're the type who never updates your apps and lives with a constant notification badge on the App Store icon, I can't help you, except to say that keeping apps current also ensures that they're the most secure and perform the best they can.

Thankfully app updates are still easy to get to, you just have to know where to look on your shiny new iPhone 11, or, any device running iOS 13 for that matter.

Here's how to update your apps in iOS 13:

To view pending updates, open the App Store on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Tap your profile icon.

Any available updates will show up below the Personalized Recommendations button. If no updates are showing, you can pull down to refresh the page and force your device to check for updates.



If you have updates, you can either update them individually or tap on the Update All button and call it a day. Not only are app updates somewhat hidden, so is the ability to delete apps from the update list. Swipe left across an app you no longer want to remove it.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated with more information.