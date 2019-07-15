Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple made a lot of changes to how your iPhone or iPad work in iOS 13 and iPadOS. There's a new dark mode, a new swipe keyboard and a brand-new Find My app to keep tabs on your friends and their devices. Apple also made some changes to the App Store app. The difference you'll notice right away is the lack of an Updates tab. So how do you make sure your app is on the most recent version now?

The Updates tab is where you'd normally go to view and install any pending app updates. If you're the type who never updates your apps and lives with a constant notification badge on the App Store icon, I can't help you, except to say that keeping apps current also ensures that they're the most secure and perform the best they can.

Keep in mind that iOS 13 is still in beta and features can and will ultimately change before the final release this fall. We'll update this post with the most current information we have. If you want to help test iOS 13 or iPadOS you can install it right now.

Thankfully app updates are still easy to get to, you just have to know where to look.

Here's how to update your apps in iOS 13:

To view pending updates, open the App Store on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.



If you have any pending updates, you'll notice a red notification badge is visible on your profile icon.



Tap your profile icon.



Any available updates will show up below the Personalized Recommendations button. If no updates are showing, you can pull down to refresh the page and force your device to check for updates.



If you have updates, you can either update them individually or tap on the Update All button and call it a day.

