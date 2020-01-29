Where to buy the Motorola Razr today and on its Feb. 6 release date

Angela Lang/CNET

Days after the Motorola Razr preorder sales began, new orders for the foldable phone appear to be pushed back until Feb. 18, as of today. If you don't want to wait until then, buying the phone in person on Feb. 6 -- its official sale date -- may be your best bet. You'll be able to buy the Razr in person from Verizon and select Walmart stores (see below for more details).

The Razr is preparing for battle against Samsung, the world's largest smartphone brand. Motorola's modern take on the flip phone will face off against Samsung's second foldable phone, rumored to be called the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung's phone is expected to get its official introduction on Feb. 11.

Selling for $1,499, the Motorola Razr is the most affordable phone from a major brand, compared to the $1,980 Galaxy Fold and the roughly $2,300 Huawei Mate X. But Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip (if that's what it's called) is rumored to sell for less. A different rumor also suggests that Samsung's design could be the first foldable phone to use a glass screen.

Motorola's Razr comes at an important moment for foldable phones. It was the first proof of concept for a folding phone whose screen bends in half vertically to maximize screen real estate while saving physical space. It also reinvents the original Motorola Razr from 2004, drawing on that iconic flip phone to feed this new Razr's initial popularity. If Motorola can transform that wave of nostalgia into preorders, it can help secure a bit of a comeback for a brand that plans to return to the premium phone race.

Now playing: Watch this: Motorola Razr is futuristic and familiar

The Motorola Razr has a 6.2-inch internal screen and a 2.7-inch outer display, a 16-megapixel main camera fingerprint reader and 128GB of onboard storage. Unlike Samsung's Galaxy Fold, the Razr claims to be splash-proof, with a stronger screen.

Keep reading for sale information, and catch up on what the Motorola Razr is like to use.

When can I buy the Razr?

The Motorola Razr was originally supposed to go on sale Dec. 26 but was delayed. Now that it's back on the menu, here are two dates to keep in mind.

Sunday, Jan. 26: Preorders for the Razr opened at Verizon, Walmart and Motorola.com. Keep an eye out for launch dates in other markets. Be aware that units may ship after Feb. 6.

Thursday, Feb. 6: The Razr's official release date in stores.

Cost

There's only one model of the Razr, and it'll cost you $1,499 for 128GB of storage. Scroll to the end for all the phone's specs.

James Martin/CNET

Motorola Razr is a Verizon Wireless exclusive in the US

Once preorders open, there's only one wireless carrier where you can buy and use the Razr: Verizon. You can sign up for Verizon's payment plan of $63 per month for 24 months, or pay full price for the foldable phone.

Order it from Motorola

You'll also be able to order the new Razr directly from Motorola, through its website. Note that you'll still need to get a Verizon SIM card to use mobile data or any of cellular features.

Select Walmart stores will carry it

There's no word on exactly which Walmart stores will keep the new Razr in stock, but Motorola has said that "select Walmart locations" will stock the device. We recommend you call your local store about inventory before jumping in the car.

Outside the US

In the UK, EE will be the Motorola Razr's exclusive carrier seller. The network has a registration page if you want to keep up to date on the sale date and price.

We also know that Motorola will sell the Razr in Canada, and in select European markets across Latin America, Asia and Australia.

Motorola Razr specs

Motorola Razr Display size, resolution Internal: 6.2-inch, foldable pOLED; 2,142x876p pixels (21:9) / External: 2.7-inch glass OLED, 800x600-pixels (4:3) Pixel density 373ppi (internal screen) Dimensions (inches) Unfolded: 6.8 x 2.8 x 0.28 in. / Folded: 3.7 x 2.8 x 0.55 in. Dimensions (millimeters) Unfolded: 172 x 7 2 x 6.9mm / Folded: 94 x 72 x 14mm Weight (ounces, grams) 7.2 oz.; 205g Mobile software Android 9 Pie Camera 16-megapixel external (f/1.7, dual pixel AF), 5-megapixel internal Front-facing camera Same as main 16-megapixel external Video capture 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (2.2GHz, octa-core) Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Expandable storage None Battery 2,510 mAh Fingerprint sensor Below screen Connector USB-C Headphone jack None Special features Foldable display, eSIM, Motorola gestures, splashproof Price off-contract (USD) $1,499 Price (GBP) Converts to £1,170 Price (AUD) Converts to AU$2,185

Originally published late last year. Updated with new sale information.