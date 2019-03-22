When and where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold

Between Samsung and Huawei, foldable phones are here. The two or three screened devices offer a hybrid phone/tablet experience, and resemble a phone when they're closed.

Samsung's foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, doesn't have an S-Pen or a headphone jack. But it does have a total of six cameras and two displays. If it's a phone that's calling your name, you need to know a few things. Most notably -- it's going to be expensive.

When can you buy it?

Samsung is keeping the preorder date to itself, but we now have a sign-up page for those who want to know more about its foldable phone.

You can sign up to receive emails and updates direct from Samsung on this page. Just click the Sign Up button in the top-right corner and fill in the info.

In the meantime, we do know the device will be available for AT&T and T-Mobile customers starting April 26.

How much will it cost?

It's not cheap. The Galaxy Fold will cost $1,980 for 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. There will be an LTE model and a 5G variant, with the latter presumably costing more than the base model.

What about colors?

The Galaxy Fold will come in Cosmo Black, Space Silver, Astro Blue and Martian Green. And depending on the color you purchase, you can customize the color of the hinge.