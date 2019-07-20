Switch Lite preorder pages pop up: Get a jump on buying the $200 gaming console

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch Lite is coming Sept. 20. And while you can't yet preorder the Lite version of Nintendo's handheld gaming device, Amazon and Best Buy already have "pre-preorder" pages up for the trimmer Switch. When the Switch Lite console is available for preorder, we'll let you know, so bookmark this page.

The Switch Lite will cost $200 (AU$330, £200) -- that's $100 less than the original $300 Switch and the new version of the full Switch that arrives in August. It's also a bit smaller, with a 5.5-inch screen versus the 6.2-inch one the Switch has.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Switch Lite first impressions

The Lite will also come in three colors: gray, turquoise and yellow. It has 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The Lite won't have video output like the Switch, so it won't be able to connect to a TV.

Read more: All the ways that the Switch Lite and updated Switch are different.

A Pokemon-themed version of the Switch Lite is also touching down on Nove. 8. Called the Zacian and Zamazenta Edition, the handheld console will come with cyan and magenta buttons and illustrations of the two new Pokemon from the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield games for Switch.

Again, we'll update this page when Switch Lite preorders official go live.

