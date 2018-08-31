I typically shun Siri because I find it's easier to tap and swipe my way to what it is I need on my iPhone ($1,000 at Cricket Wireless). With iOS 12, though, Siri is getting smarter and has given me one very good reason to use Apple's digital assistant. Siri will show me any of the passwords I have saved to my iCloud keychain, which saves me from needing to remember my passwords. And I never need to search to dig them up. All I need to do is ask.
Hey, Siri, show me my passwords
Just ask Siri, "Show me my passwords" or "Show me my password for [insert account name here]" and Siri will deliver the goods. For the former, Siri will open the Passwords page in Settings that lists all of the accounts you have saved to your iCloud Keychain. Just tap on an account to see your user name and password for it. For the latter, Siri will take you right to the account page in Settings that shows your login info for the account you requested.
Don't worry, in either example, you will be required to prove your identity via Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode before your password is coughed up.
See your passwords without Siri
If you'd rather not use Siri to look up a password, you can get to your iCloud Keychain page by going to Settings > Passwords & Accounts > Website & App Passwords.
Easy and secure
Storing your passwords in your iCloud Keychain is safer than keeping them unsecured elsewhere in the cloud or on your laptop. And with Siri able to assist in retrieving them, they're much more easily accessed. You can make your passwords even harder to crack if you let iOS 12 create strong passwords for your accounts.
As a reminder, iOS 12 is currently available in beta. It's likely that features will change by the time it's released this fall, including strong password generation. We will update this article as needed until then.
Discuss: Siri will show you your passwords if you ask
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.