Phone photography 101: CNET's guide to taking better pictures

So you've got yourself a lovely new phone and you want to head out and take more professional photos with the powerful camera you've now got in your pocket. Or perhaps you're using an older generation phone and want to squeeze everything you can out of your pictures. Lucky you, as CNET has been busy testing every feature of today's phone cameras, and we've put together a whole range of how-to guides that will take you through everything you need to start taking incredible images using just your phone camera.

If you're keen to learn more, bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it with new content as it gets published. So treat this article as your comprehensive guide to mastering cell phone photography.

Camera features by phone model

In this guide, we take you through the main steps you'll need to take to start shooting better-looking images on Android or iPhone, from composition tips to using manual control and editing for impact.

If snagging glorious landscape images on your travels is more your thing, this guide will explain how to use the weather, natural light and composition to your advantage when shooting with just a phone.

More interested in the tiny world under your feet? In this guide we show what additional lenses you'll need to capture intimate macro details of insects and other wildlife on any phone.

If you love all things automotive, then step this way. We take an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera to some beautiful countryside to shoot the car with just a phone.

Heading out to the skate park with your mates this weekend? Read through our tips on using light, angles and burst mode to capture awesome action photos.

Maybe you've got tickets for a great concert and want to come away with some great visual memories. Don't be that person spoiling the view with an iPad in the air -- check out our tips for taking great iPhone photos at a rock show.