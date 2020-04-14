OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro: When and where you can buy the newest flagship phones

Angela Lang/CNET

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official. The company just announced the two new phones during a live-streamed event, and they look incredible. From flashy colors and improved cameras to 5G connectivity and wireless charging on the 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8 lineup is stacked.

With a starting price of $699 for the OnePlus 8 and $899 for the 8 Pro, the company is still undercutting its competition and providing a premium experience for less.

Better yet? You won't have to wait too long to get the latest OnePlus in your hands. OnePlus will begin accepting and shipping orders on April 29.

OnePlus 8 Pricing

128GB 256GB OnePlus 8 $699 $799 OnePlus 8 Pro $899 $999

Here's what you need to know to get the latest OnePlus phones in your hands as soon as possible.

When can I buy the new OnePlus 8?

OnePlus and its partners will begin taking orders and shipping the OnePlus 8 on April 29.

What colors will the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro come in?

The OnePlus 8 will be available in glacial green, interstellar glow, and a Verizon Wireless exclusive polar silver.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in glacial green, onyx black, and ultramarine blue.

What about storage sizes?

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will come with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

What will it cost me?

OnePlus 8

8GB/128GB: $699

12GB/256GB: $799

Order at: | |

OnePlus 8 Pro

8GB/128GB: $899

12GB/256GB: $999

Order at:

Retailers

Order direct from OnePlus

OnePlus will begin taking orders on April 29, with orders shipping the same day. Each OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is factory unlocked to work on any carrier.

Verizon Wireless

For another first, Verizon Wireless will sell OnePlus phones starting with the OnePlus 8 5G UW. You can order it starting April 29, with a full retail price of $799, or payments of $33.33 split up over 24 months.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has been a OnePlus partner for the last few years, and that hasn't changed with the OnePlus 8. The carrier will begin taking orders on April 29, but hasn't announced pricing details yet.

Amazon

For the first time, Amazon will sell OnePlus phones at launch. Orders will kick-off on April 29.

We'll update this post with direct links to the devices once they're live.

If you're trying to decide which OnePlus model is right for you, be sure to check out our OnePlus 8 review, then our OnePlus 8 Pro review. After you're done with that, you have to look through these photos.