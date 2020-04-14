OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G phones dazzle in vibrant new colors

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • oneplus-8-oneplus-8-pro-2
  • oneplus-8-oneplus-8-pro-3
  • oneplus-8-pro-0566
  • oneplus-8-pro-0676
  • oneplus-8-pro-0578
  • oneplus-8-pro-0581
  • oneplus-8-pro-4
  • oneplus-8-pro-0626
  • oneplus-8-pro-1
  • oneplus-8-pro-0605
  • oneplus-8-pro-3
  • oneplus-8-pro-0677
  • oneplus-8-pro-5
  • oneplus-8-0715
  • oneplus-8-4
  • oneplus-8-0719
  • oneplus-8-0782
  • oneplus-8-0763
  • oneplus-8-5
  • oneplus-8-6
  • oneplus-8-2
  • oneplus-8-3
  • oneplus-8-oneplus-8-pro-1

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OnePlus announced two new phones for 2020: the OnePlus 8 (left) and 8 Pro. Both devices have 5G, displays with higher refresh rates, Android 10 and in-screen fingerprint readers. Read how to order the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro here.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 23

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 will be available April 29 while the 8 Pro will go on sale April 22. For the first time ever, Verizon will carry the OnePlus 8 along with T-Mobile.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 23

OnePlus 8 Pro

Of the two new flagship phones, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the higher-end device. 

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 23

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro costs $899 (£799) for 128GB and $999 (£899) for 256GB. It will be available unlocked through OnePlus and Amazon.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 23

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro is larger, has a total of four cameras and a 120Hz display.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 23

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro's 120Hz display refreshes at double the rate of most phones and makes scrolling through webpages and apps feel liquid-smooth.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 23

OnePlus 8 Pro

I received an ultramarine blue review unit, which has a smooth, soft texture that keeps the phone from attracting fingerprints. 

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
7
of 23

OnePlus 8 Pro

Even though the OnePlus 8 Pro's camera bump protrudes more than the OnePlus 8's, it's not as egregious as the absolute unit on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. 

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 23

OnePlus 8 Pro

Like past models, the phone has a toggle button for ringing, silence and vibrate.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 23

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48-megapixel standard camera, a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens and a new "color filter" camera.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 23

OnePlus 8 Pro

On the front is a 16-megapixel hole punch camera.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
11
of 23

OnePlus 8 Pro

After years of making its phones water resistant to some degree but foregoing a full IP rating certification, the OnePlus 8 Pro is finally rated IP68 -- meaning it can be submerged in about three feet of water for at least 30 minutes.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
12
of 23

OnePlus 8 Pro

Similar to many high-end phones this year, both OnePlus phones have a Snapdragon 865 chipset and their benchmark results were comparable to other competing devices, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra and LG V60.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
13
of 23

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 costs $699 (£599) for 128GB of storage and $799 (£699) for 256GB. Note that Verizon will sell the 128GB model for $100 more at $799.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
14
of 23

OnePlus 8

In addition to T-Mobile and Verizon, the phone will also work on other carriers and OnePlus and Amazon will sell it unlocked too.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
15
of 23

OnePlus 8

Like last year's OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 8 has a 90Hz display. Compared to a phone with a more common refresh rate of 60 frames per second, the OnePlus 8 feels faster and smoother.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
16
of 23

OnePlus 8

I reviewed the iridescent variant of the OnePlus 8 called interstellar glow. It's delightfully flashy and, for lack of a better word, cute.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
17
of 23

OnePlus 8

Be warned though that the glossy backing attracts an incredible amount of fingerprints, so you'll need to wipe it down to keep it clean.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
18
of 23

OnePlus 8

Neither phones have a headphone jack so you'll need to use wireless earbuds for in-ear audio.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
19
of 23

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 has a 48-megapixel standard camera, a wide-angle camera and a macro lens.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
20
of 23

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 has a 4,300-mAh battery and super-fast Warp Charging. It took 30 minutes to charge the phone from 0% to 65%.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
21
of 23

OnePlus 8

T-Mobile and Verizon's OnePlus 8 phones will be rated IP68 for water resistance. But the unlocked version of the OnePlus 8 is not rated. That doesn't mean it's completely vulnerable, though. OnePlus says the OnePlus 8 is as protected against water as past models. Last year, I submerged the OnePlus 7 Pro, which isn't IP certified either, in a fish tank for 30 minutes and it survived without issues. 

oneplus-8-0719

The OnePlus 8's fun iridescent variant.

 Angela Lang/CNET
$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
22
of 23

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

On specs alone, the OnePlus 8 Pro is objectively the better phone and has better features. But the cheaper OnePlus 8 still maintains enough other specs like 5G, a 90Hz display, an enduring battery life and a top-of-the-line processor to deliver a premium Android experience.

$999 at OnePlus
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
23
of 23
Now Reading

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G phones dazzle in vibrant new colors

Up Next

The 56 best Android games of 2019

Latest Stories

iPhone SE specs vs old iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: What's new and what's different?

iPhone SE specs vs old iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: What's new and what's different?

by
2020 Volvo V60 Polestar is one serious wagon

2020 Volvo V60 Polestar is one serious wagon

42 Photos
How to get wine and beer delivered to your door

How to get wine and beer delivered to your door

by
Zoom: Hackers reportedly put $500K price tag on latest security exploit

Zoom: Hackers reportedly put $500K price tag on latest security exploit

by
California orders auto insurers to refund premiums due to coronavirus

California orders auto insurers to refund premiums due to coronavirus

by