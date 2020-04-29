CNET también está disponible en español.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are killer flagship phones. Here's how to buy them today

The latest OnePlus phones give Samsung and Apple some serious competition, and you can buy them right now.

The OnePlus 8 line is affordable and packed with features. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are stunning phones. The 8 Pro's 120Hz refresh rate makes everything "bouncy and liquidy" according to CNET reviewer Lynn La, while the less expensive OnePlus 8 is her top pick, thanks to its price and still impressive feature set. Both phones come with improved cameras, 5G connectivity, and new flashy colors. And, for the first time on a OnePlus phone, the 8 Pro has wireless charging. 

Both phones are available to purchase right now, with the 8 starting at $699 and the 8 Pro starting at $899.

Here's what you need to know to get one in your hands as soon as possible.

OnePlus 8 Pricing


 128GB 256GB
OnePlus 8 $699 $799
OnePlus 8 Pro $899 $999

When can I buy the new OnePlus 8?

Right now. OnePlus and its partners began taking orders on April 29. 

Which colors will the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro come in?

  • The OnePlus 8 will be available in glacial green, interstellar glow and a Verizon Wireless exclusive, polar silver. 
  • The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in glacial green, onyx black and ultramarine blue. 

What about storage sizes?

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will come with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. 

What will it cost me?

OnePlus 8

  • 8GB/128GB: $699, £599
  • 12GB/256GB: $799, £699

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • 8GB/128GB: $899, £799
  • 12GB/256GB: $999, £899

Retailers

Order direct from OnePlus

OnePlus is now taking orders for shipping the same day. Each OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is factory unlocked to work on any carrier.

Verizon Wireless

For another first, Verizon Wireless will sell OnePlus phones starting with the OnePlus 8 5G UW. You can order it right now with a full retail price of $799, or payments of $33.33 split up over 24 months. 

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has been a OnePlus partner for the last few years, and that hasn't changed with the OnePlus 8. The carrier is offering 50% off the OnePlus 8 when you add a line or trade in an eligible device. 

Amazon

For the first time, Amazon will sell OnePlus phones at launch, but they're currently out of stock until May 16. 

If you're trying to decide which OnePlus model is right for you, be sure to check out our OnePlus 8 review, then our OnePlus 8 Pro review. After you're done with that, you have to look through these photos

