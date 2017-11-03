For those who like to keep constant tabs on battery percentage, I have some bad news. Thanks to the notch, splitting the top of the iPhone X ($999.00 at Apple)'s display in half, there's no longer enough room for the battery percentage. Bummer.
The good news, however, is that it's still possible to view the exact amount of battery left on your iPhone X.
Swipe down from the top-right corner of the iPhone X's display to open Control Center, and bam, the battery percentage is included.
