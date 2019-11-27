How to watch Chicago Bulls games in 2019 without cable

Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are in the middle of a rebuild, but the team is not without a few foundational pieces worth watching this season, from the high-flying Zach LaVine to second-year center Wendell Carter Jr. and rookie guard Coby White.

Bulls fans have a number of ways to watch the team's games live this season without a cable or satellite TV subscription. Most live TV streaming services carry the regional sports network that broadcasts the team's games in the Chicago market. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to NBA League Pass to watch the team's games live. Plus, the Bulls should make a few national NBA broadcasts, which are shown on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Stream Bulls games live in Chicago

In 2019, Bulls games will be shown on NBC Sports Chicago, an RSN available only in the Chicago area. Of the major live TV streaming services, only Sling TV does not carry NBC Sports Chicago. Check out your cord-cutting options below for the packages that carry the Bulls' RSN. I've also included information for ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV for live national broadcasts. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries ABC and NBC Sports Chicago in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes everything a Bulls fan needs: NBC Sports Chicago, ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local channels are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes NBC Sports Chicago, TNT and NBA TV, but not ABC or ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC Sports Chicago, ABC, ESPN and TNT. It does not offer NBA TV. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Hulu with Live TV is raising its prices next month to $55 a month.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, ESPN and TNT. The $80-a-month Max package adds NBC Sports Chicago, but neither of its plans feature NBA TV. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN, TNT and ABC. The $55-a-month Core plan adds NBC Sports Chicago and NBA TV. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Orange package includes ESPN and TNT. None of Sling TV's plans includes ABC or NBC Sports Chicago, but you can get NBA TV with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market live streaming of Bulls games

If you live outside of the Chicago market, then you can't get NBC Sports Chicago. You can, however, stream Bulls games live with an NBA League Pass subscription. Or resign yourself to watching the team only when it's featured on a national NBA broadcast.

With NBA League Pass, your local team's games are blacked out along with nationally televised games. You can watch all out-of-market games (unless they're on ESPN, TNT or another national broadcast) for $250 for the season (or $40 a month) with no commercials, or $200 for the season (or $29 a month) with commercial breaks. You can sign up to watch only your favorite out-of-market team's games for $120 for the season (or $18 a month). Or you can get just NBA TV for the channel's coverage of the league and the live games it shows for $60 a year or $7 a month. NBA League Pass is supported on a number of devices.