Hulu with Live TV is getting a $10 price hike in December

Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu on Friday began notifying customers who subscribe to its live TV packages that prices are going up. Starting Dec. 18, the base price of Hulu with Live TV will increase by $10, to $54.99 a month. Same goes for Hulu with no ads and live TV: The price is going up to $60.99 a month.

In a blog post, Hulu said the new price "better reflects the substantial value of Hulu + Live TV" and would allow the service to continue offering popular live news, sports and entertainment channels.

This will be the second price increase this year for people who subscribe to Hulu with Live TV. In February, Hulu bumped the price up by $5, to $44.99 a month. At that same time, Hulu also lowered the price of its cheapest plan to $6 a month.

Hulu's Live TV plan offers a slate of national and local channels designed to replace traditional cable TV, and also includes the entire Hulu on-demand library. Live TV is available on all the major platforms, including browsers, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

In its blog post, Hulu suggested that subscribers could switch back and forth between plans to suit their needs.

"If you love college football, choose Hulu + Live TV during the season, then switch to one of Hulu's less expensive on-demand plans when it's over," the company said.