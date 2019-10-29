Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Are you a PlayStation Vue subscriber? Sorry to break it to you: Not anymore, you're not. After trying (and failing) to find a buyer for the streaming-TV service, Sony abruptly announced plans to shutter Vue at the end of January 2020. That means you've got just about three months to decide on a replacement.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options, as outlined in our roundup of the best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters. Here's the short version: If you were happy with Vue, you'll probably be equally happy with YouTube TV, which has the same $50 base price and even more top channels. Read CNET's YouTube TV review.

However, if you chose Vue specifically for its football options, you may be disappointed: YouTube TV lacks the NFL Network. (Check out CNET's NFL streaming guide to find all the other ways you can enjoy football without cable.)

Of course, maybe this is a good time to reevaluate your entire streaming situation. Were you actually watching all the channels Vue had available? And do you ever watch local stations? If not, there are some cheaper options worth considering:

AT&T Watch TV: For just $15 per month, you get 37 live streaming channels -- but no DVR and only one simultaneous stream. Read CNET's AT&T Watch TV review.

Philo: For $20 per month, Philo ups the ante considerably, giving you 58 channels, three simultaneous streams and unlimited DVR. Read CNET's Philo review.

Sling TV Blue: For $25 per month, Sling's package includes 49 channels (NBC and Fox among them), plus three simultaneous streams and 50 hours' worth of DVR. Read CNET's Sling TV review.

Whatever service you end up with, keep in mind that the price you pay now might not be the price you pay indefinitely. AT&T recently announced a considerable price hike for its TV Now service -- its second increase this year. And YouTube TV and PlayStation Vue both raised prices this year, though obviously it wasn't enough to save the latter.

What do you think? Where will you hang your streaming-TV hat once Vue closes its digital doors?

Note that CBS, the owner of CNET, is a paid partner for any of these services that stream CBS-owned stations.

