Hey cord cutter, did you know you can watch your local TV station live, right now, without subscribing to cable or messing with an antenna?

You probably did. You might even be aware that the "big 5" live streaming TV services, namely DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and YouTube TV, offer the local feeds of ABC, CBS, Fox and/or NBC in select markets. (Note: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

But maybe you don't know what local channels each one delivers to your neck of the woods, or how they compare nationwide.

That's about to change. Behold:

To find out whether your particular city is covered with live, streaming, local TV, I reached out to all five services and asked them to list every local channel they currently have available for live streaming. I put them together into the big chart above, showing local streaming coverage from Miami to Anchorage and everywhere in between.

Streaming local TV has a ways to go

All five of those streaming services have continued to add local stations since they launched, but local TV streaming is still sparse in most of the country. Local stations that carry ABC, CBS, Fox or NBC are fundamentally different from nationwide network channels like CNN, AMC and Nickelodeon.

Nationwide network channels offer one or two national feeds (a second one is sometimes timeshifted for West Coast viewing), but local stations typically air news and other programming endemic to the area, in addition to programs from the big four networks: ABC, CBS, Fox or ABC. Because most network affiliate channels are owned by companies other than the big network in question, they also usually require separate contracts to sign on to providers like streaming services, cable systems and satellite networks.

The five live TV services that cater to cord cutters all offer numerous nationwide TV networks, and I have another big chart comparing those here. For local channels, however, the best path a cord cutter can take is often via over-the-air antenna. It all depends on where you live.

In the biggest metropolitan areas like New York and Los Angeles, all five streaming providers deliver all four of the big local networks. The major exceptions are DirecTV Now and Sling TV, which don't carry any CBS stations.

But other major cities, like Atlanta, Boston and Seattle, still have gaps in coverage, where only two or three of those local networks are available on each service. And in smaller cities and towns across the US, maybe there's only one live channel.

An important caveat: Many services offer on-demand shows from those networks, often with a day or two delay, even if the live network affiliate isn't available. But that doesn't help much if you want to watch the local news or live sports, such as football. (Many local stations throughout the country also offer apps on Roku and other devices that deliver live or tape-delayed on-demand versions of just the local news, too.)

Going local: How each service stacks up

The chart reveals some interesting patterns in how each service goes about delivering local TV. Here's what struck me about each, arranged in descending order of total local stations nationwide.

PlayStation Vue (164 local channels): It just bumped up the nationwide price to $40, but in doing so Vue cited the fact that it delivers more local channels than anyone. It has more channels and serves more markets than any competitor, and claims to serve 78 percent of the US population with at least one channel. But it only carries ABC and NBC in a handful of cities.

Hulu with Live TV (119 local channels): In second place by local channel count, Hulu's live TV growth has been especially impressive since it was the last of the five to launch, on May 3. Like Vue, it skews towards CBS and Fox stations over ABC and NBC, however, and doesn't deliver any "MyTV" networks.

DirecTV Now (102 local channels): DirecTV Now makes up for its complete lack of CBS stations by serving more cities with ABC, Fox and NBC than either of the top two. All but one of the top 30 markets gets an ABC station from DirecTV Now, for example.

YouTube TV (59 local channels): YouTube just expanded its live TV service from 5 to 15 total cities -- a nice improvement, but still far behind the local reach of the others. The upside is that all of them will get all four local TV networks (with the lone exception of Dallas, which is missing ABC). If you live in a place with YouTube TV, you largely don't have to worry about local TV "holes." Sorry, Boston, Tampa and Denver... maybe you're next?

Sling TV (35 local channels): To get any local channels on Sling you need to subscribe to the Blue package (for NBC and Fox), subscribe to Orange and add Broadcast Extra (ABC), or pay for both ($40 per month for all three). Even then, the number of cities is anemic. (Like DirecTV Now, CBS stations are currently a no-show on Sling.) To help make up the lack of locals Sling offers AirTV, a device that incorporates antenna listings into Sling's guide, and even a service to help you install an antenna.

Most of the providers told me they'll continue adding local channels. I'll kep the chart updated periodically as they do.

Other local options, one of them free

Rather than pay for a live TV service like this, thousands of cord cutters choose to install an antenna and watch over-the-air TV for free. Aside from the cost savings, antennas have the added advantage of picking up every available local, including public broadcast stations.

To date, none of the big 5 services offer PBS or The CW, the network that's co-owned by CBS (CNET's parent company) and Warner Bros. But national programming from both of those networks is available via their respective apps on most mobile and TV-connected streaming devices.

CBS All Access also offers the live local feed for CBS in select markets for $6 per month, no cable service required. The other big networks also have apps that offer live local channels, but typically you have to sign in to them using a cable/satellite provider username and password.

Furthermore, many ABC, NBC and Fox shows also hit Hulu's standard, cheaper service (in addition to the Hulu with Live TV service discussed here) soon after they air.

And of course you could always get a cut-rate cable TV package, which typically includes all local channels in your area.

As more and more TV viewing takes place over the Internet, live TV streaming of local channels will become increasingly important to people looking for an alternative to cable or satellite. If it hasn't arrived in your town yet on the service of your choice, you might not have long to wait.

