How to keep your devices charged during the PG&E power outage

California's largest energy provider said it will continue cut power to customers across Northern and Central California this week because of heightened fire risk due to dry conditions and forecasts of high winds. PG&E's planned blackouts may affect as many as 850,000 customers across 36 Northern and Central California counties.

PG&E is cutting the power to avoid a repeat of last year, when its equipment was blamed for starting a fire in the California foothills.

If you're in an area of California scheduled to lose power -- or want to ensure you're ready if the power does go out -- you can take a handful of steps now to help your electronic devices last as long as possible during the outage.

Check if you're in a planned power outage area

PG&E

PG&E has a page you can check to see if you're in an area scheduled to lose power.

If the utility's page is unavailable, you can find other maps that can give you an idea if you're in a power outage area.

Charge up before the power goes out

The goal is to go into the power outage with all your mobile devices and portable energy sources topped off.

Aukey If you have a portable power bank

If you've got a portable solar charger that can charge your phone, have that ready.

If you don't have a power bank or solar charger, you still may have a source of power. You can use the battery in a laptop -- either your current one or an older laptop you've retired -- to power your phone during the blackout. You'll need to find the right cables to make the connection, but you should be able to squeeze a few days of power for your phone. And if you're in a group with multiple phones, consider having the group use just one shared phone at a time instead of having everyone's phone turned on at once.

Conserve your phone's battery

To help your phone battery last as long as possible, you can take a few steps to nurse it through the outage.

First, turn off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS, unless you need them to get help in an emergency. You can keep your mobile connection on, because mobile carriers said their networks should be available through the blackout.

Next, turn off push notifications and avoid streaming services, which take a hit on a battery. And dim your display: Bright screens are great, but they draw a lot of power.

Screenshot Clifford Colby/CNET See if your phone has a battery-saver mode you can turn on in settings that will restrict high-power activities.

If you don't want to shut off your phone, you can switch to airplane mode, which turns off all the power-draining radios. Then if you want to make a call or send a message, take it out of airplane mode. And consider sending quick text messages instead of making phone calls, which can drag on and drain a battery.

For more battery-conserving ideas, see our guide for more on how to get your battery to last as long as possible through a blackout.

How else to survive a power shutdown

During a power outage, you have other things to worry about besides your phone.