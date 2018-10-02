14 tips to prep for a power outage

For short-term outages (a couple of hours), you really don't need to worry about the food in your fridge going bad.
Move some larger frozen items from the freezer to the refrigerator to supplement the cool air that's already inside. After you make the transfer, keep the door closed and the fridge will stay cold long enough for the power to come back on.
If you find yourself running out of candles, remember this tip: crayons are a great alternative.
Use a lighter to slightly melt the bottom and stick it to a plate so it will stand upright. Then, light the paper around the crayon on the top. The paper will act as a wick and the wax will fuel the flame, just like a candle.