After months of leaks, teases and rumors, we now know we'll see the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in New York. Google sent out invites to the media last month that read, "Come see a few new things Made by Google." Previously, the internet giant has used its fall events to launch new Pixels, Nest and Home smart devices (these are the smart home upgrades on our wish list this year) as well as new Chrome tablets and laptops.

Start time

The Made by Google event starts at:

7 a.m. PT

10 a.m. ET

3 p.m. UK

The event comes a month after Apple's launch of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max phones, which come with their new ultrawide-angle camera and longer battery life. In August, Samsung released its new Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus phones and finally launched the troubled Galaxy Fold in September.

Now it's Google's turn. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL must not only stand out from their Apple and Android rivals, but also serve as bearers of Google's ultimate take on Android 10 (formerly known as Android Q), the latest version of the most popular OS in the world.

Read more: Find out the secret behind the Pixel 4's incredible photography, and why you should be excited about Google's new radar technology, debuting in the Pixel 4.

How to watch

CNET will have a livestream before, during and after the keynote with Senior Editor Lexy Savvides and Editor at Large Brian Cooley. CNET's live show will begin 30 minutes before Google's event at 6:30 a.m. PT.

Livestream

CNET will also be at the event in New York with Senior Editor Lynn La, Senior Reporter Richard Nieva, Associate Editor Molly Price and Senior Editor Iyaz Akhtar. Google is also hosting a livestream of the event on YouTube.

