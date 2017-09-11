Apple iPhone 8 event 2017: Start time, how to watch and what to expect

This year, Apple celebrate's the iPhone's 10th anniversary. With that, the company is expected to host the most anticipated iPhone launch event yet.

Rumors suggest that more than just a couple iPhones will be announced. According to various reports, Apple may announce an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and an "iPhone X."Some rumors go as far as suggesting a major iPhone design change that removes the home button entirely.

In addition to new iPhones, there could be a 4K Apple TV, a final version of iOS 11 and more details on the forthcoming HomePod.

Apple event start time and live stream

Here are all the details for Apple's iPhone event:

Follow the live blog

As always, CNET will be attending the event IRL at Apple's new campus and live-blogging as the event unfolds. We'll also be streaming live before, during and after the event. You can watch live, read the live blog or do both. Here are the details for CNET's live coverage: