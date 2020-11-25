Android vs. iPhone: 6 stellar features Apple fans wish their phones had

Sarah Tew/CNET

With the release of iOS 14, Apple added several features that Android owners can no longer claim as bragging rights. For example, the iPhone now has picture-in-picture capabilities so you can watch a video and keep using your phone. Not to be outdone any longer, Apple added home screen widgets and the ability to customize app icons. Oh, and there's even an app drawer now, called App Library. It's unclear of the iPhone 12's MagSafe feature is a benefit over Android, but we're starting to warm up to it.

Despite Android 11 adding new features like Quick Controls or a built-in screen recording tool, the update didn't really add anything iPhone owners don't already have access to. Nonetheless, Android users still have plenty of bragging rights over iPhone users. From being able to use two apps at the same time to Google Assistant and more customization options are, for now at least, some of the features Android owners can claim as their own.

Below are 6 things Android still does better than the iPhone. Facts. Don't worry, though. I've also given Android the same treatment by highlighting what the iPhone does better. Also facts.

Use the apps you want, not the apps Google wants you to use

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Apple added the ability to set your default app for email or web browsing in iOS 14, but that's it. Google has given Android users the ability to set their default apps for a number of different tasks. Want to use a different app for text messaging than what came preinstalled? Do it. In fact, you should use Google Messages as your default app for its sweet chat features that are getting closer to being an iMessage equivalent.

It isn't hard to see which apps have been labeled as default on your Android device: Open the Settings app and go to Apps & notifications > Default apps. To change the defaults, select the app category, such as Phone app or Browser app and choose from the options.

Google Assistant for the win

iPhone users have Siri, but Android gives you Google Assistant. Google Assistant is a much more sophisticated tool than Apple's Siri for a slew of reasons, but the most important one is that it makes use of Google's impressive database.

Google Assistant can understand common requests for businesses and names, plus it gets requests right more often than wrong. It also returns high-quality responses, drawing from Google Search, a tool that Siri doesn't have access to.

Google Assistant also tightly integrates with the phone's other functions, to tell you when it's time to leave for your next meeting and warn you that traffic will be heavy on the way home. If you have any Google Home or Nest Home smart speakers or other compatible devices, you can also use Assistant on your phone to control smart devices around your house like lights, outlets or your thermostat -- even from afar.

And it's built right into your Android device. "OK, Google" and "Hey, Google" are the two wake phrases. If you need help knowing what to ask, you can ask Google Assistant for a list of commands: "OK, Google, What can you do?" iPhone owners can also install the Google app to use Assistant, but it's not built in and it's not the default personal assistant.

Use two apps at once through split-screen mode

Even though iPadOS supports using multiple apps at the same time, iOS 14 and the iPhone do not. Android users, however, have had split-screen apps since 2016 with the release of Android 7.0 Nougat.

Using two apps is helpful if you're trying to look up a contact's phone number to send to someone on Facebook Messenger, or if you need to reference information in a document when composing an email. It's unclear why Apple hasn't added this feature to the iPhone yet, but perhaps it has something to do with the size of windows on the iPhone's display as compared with the larger iPad ( ).

The easiest way to use split-screen mode is to open the multitasking view and tap on the app's icon at the top of its multitasking card -- it's the same icon you use to launch the app from your home screen. Select Split screen from the list of options, then select the second app you want to have open at the same time. (These steps might vary depending on which Android phone you use. For example, Samsung phones have their own version of the interface.)

You can adjust the size of each app by dragging the small handle between the two apps to expand or decrease how much space each app takes up.

Customize your home screen just how you like it

Apple's approach to the home screen is still locked to placing all installed apps in a rigid grid, although you can now add widgets to the homescreen and mix up the overall look. However, the home screen on Android devices don't follow a grid layout, allowing you to place apps anywhere you'd like. Both platforms let you make folders containing groups of apps.

The benefit of Android's approach is that you can customize the home screen by arranging app icons in any pattern of your choosing.

You can use launchers to fully customize your phone

Launchers are the epitome of Android customization. These apps let you completely change how you interact with the home screen, the app drawer and even the app icons on your phone. Using a launcher on your Android phone allows you to customize almost every aspect of how your phone looks and behaves, making your phone even more personal than it already is.

Launchers like Nova Launcher, Microsoft's Launcher, Apex Launcher and Action Launcher all add their own twists and features to your Android phone. For example, another popular Android launcher, Evie, emphasizes using a search bar to quickly find and open apps, or anything else on your Android phone for that matter. It's minimalism at its finest.

I recommend taking some time to research the various launchers, trying a couple of them and really customizing the look and feel of your phone. Just be forewarned: The deeper you dive into the world of launchers, the more time and energy you're going to spend on tweaking your setup.

It's hard to imagine a world where Apple ever lets something like this happen for the iPhone, although it appears it is loosening its grip on how much iPhone users can change the look of their homescreen.

Never get bored thanks to automatically changing wallpapers

If taking the time to find and customize a launcher feels like a lot of work, there's another way to make your Android phone constantly feel fresh and it's yet another thing your iPhone friends can't do -- use Google's Wallpapers app.

The Wallpapers app refreshes the wallpaper on your home screen and lock screen daily, without you having to do a thing.

There are several different categories of wallpaper styles to choose from. Pick your favorite and let the app take care of the rest. Personally, I like to use the geometric shapes category. The wallpapers are unique and colorful.

Granted, the iPhone now has wallpapers you can pick from that change based on whether or not dark mode is activated. But even then, it's still the same wallpaper two times a day.

If you're ready to switch to Android, or are looking to get more from the Android phone you already own, check out our list of the best Android phones of 2020. If you're new to the OS, make sure to change these Android settings right away. Then after that, we have some helpful tips for using Android 10.